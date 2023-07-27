Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

