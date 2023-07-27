Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Timken worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Timken by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The Timken Company has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

