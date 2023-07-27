Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.