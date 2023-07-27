Amalgamated Bank Sells 125,477 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.