Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,163 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 141,380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 51.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.