Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,340 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

EEFT stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

