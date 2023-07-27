Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,665 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.