Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,958 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

