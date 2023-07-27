Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,566 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.