Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

