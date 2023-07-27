AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.07 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

