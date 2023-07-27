Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Ameren stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

