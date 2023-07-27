American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

