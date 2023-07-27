AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. AMG Critical Materials has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

