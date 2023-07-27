Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 345,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.