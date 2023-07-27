Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

EGO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

