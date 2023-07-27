Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

VMC stock opened at $223.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

