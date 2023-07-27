Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$138.30

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

BRP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$120.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$105.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83. BRP has a 1 year low of C$80.87 and a 1 year high of C$120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.6221945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

