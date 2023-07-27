Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $201.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

