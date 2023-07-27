Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $92.50

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.
ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $68.56 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
