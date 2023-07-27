Analysts Set Expectations for Nokia Oyj’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

