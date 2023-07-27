Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 349.38

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.48).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.98) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Andy Long bought 20,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($36,927.81). 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON JD opened at GBX 153.95 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

