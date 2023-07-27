Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $2.40

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,406.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 988.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 645,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 585,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 420,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 187,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

