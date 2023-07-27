Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $4.71

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Up 10.8 %

NKLA opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.97.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $343,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.