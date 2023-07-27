Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $15.08

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

