Analysts Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $38.43

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Imperial Capital cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $23.38 on Monday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $286.17 million, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect that SoundThinking will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

