Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $6.92

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Up 16.2 %

WW stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $907.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.