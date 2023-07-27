Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently:

7/25/2023 – Webster Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00.

6/29/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

