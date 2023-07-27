Analyzing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) & Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Draganfly and Magellan Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magellan Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00

Draganfly currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.19%. Magellan Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Draganfly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Magellan Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -389.59% -149.47% -130.12% Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Draganfly and Magellan Aerospace's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.8% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Magellan Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.27 million 10.76 -$21.27 million ($0.62) -1.71 Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $0.95 6.50

Magellan Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magellan Aerospace beats Draganfly on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures assemblies and components, such as stage rocket motors, solid propellant rocket motors, and rocket weapon systems; wire strike protection systems for helicopter safety; space solutions, including small satellite bus platforms, satellite subsystem equipment, as well as offers services for satellite assembly, integration, and testing; and aluminum and magnesium alloy sand castings, such as engine mounted accessory gearbox housings, helicopter power transmission housings, auxiliary power unit inlet and gearbox housings, engine front inlet and intermediate cases, engine front frames and fan cases, pump and accessory drive housings, and environmental control housings. In addition, the company offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul for various engine and components, as well as lifecycle management services to logistics, fleet management, and engineering services. Magellan Aerospace Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

