Analyzing International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International General Insurance and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International General Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given International General Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $392.80 million 1.05 $85.46 million $2.06 4.27 Arch Capital Group $10.83 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International General Insurance and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 22.59% 22.85% 6.18% Arch Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Arch Capital Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance



International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. Arch Capital Group Ltd. founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

