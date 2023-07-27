Analyzing JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JD Health International and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Health International 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given The Pennant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than JD Health International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.2% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JD Health International and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Health International N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 1.54% 13.16% 3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD Health International and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Health International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.70 $6.64 million $0.25 44.36

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than JD Health International.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats JD Health International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services. In addition, it is involved in order management, client management, and other merchants operational and maintenance support activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. JD Health International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of JD Jiankang Limited.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

