Analyzing Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GitLab alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $424.34 million 17.44 -$172.31 million ($1.34) -36.14 Red Cat $6.43 million 9.91 -$11.69 million ($0.38) -3.08

Analyst Ratings

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GitLab and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 6 9 0 2.60 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $57.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given GitLab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Red Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Red Cat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -42.84% -22.82% -16.41% Red Cat -227.84% -28.65% -26.33%

Summary

GitLab beats Red Cat on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. The company is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.