Analyzing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and ProSomnus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $93.46 million 31.85 -$36.23 million ($0.95) -96.25 ProSomnus $19.39 million 1.67 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

ProSomnus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -23.76% -18.30% -11.84% ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TransMedics Group and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransMedics Group and ProSomnus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $79.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. ProSomnus has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.