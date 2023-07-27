Analyzing XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $34.04 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.78 $17.78 million $0.01 236.74

Analyst Ratings

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOS and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than XOS.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Summary

Lion Electric beats XOS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

