Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.