Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

Angang Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.