Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Angang Steel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angang Steel
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.