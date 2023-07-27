ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

ANIP stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $937.85 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,457 shares of company stock worth $5,467,763. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

