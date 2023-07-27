Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $252.56 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $252.56 million and $32.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,500.83 or 1.00016737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02541874 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $37,760,626.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

