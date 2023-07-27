Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

