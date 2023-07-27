Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Midstream Price Performance

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AM opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.