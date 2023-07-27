Anthony M. V. Coombs Sells 10,000 Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.62), for a total value of £231,000 ($296,191.82).

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,400 ($30.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 61.50. S&U plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($24.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,305.07. The stock has a market cap of £291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.32 and a beta of 0.61.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

