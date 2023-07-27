AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.32

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.32 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.31). AO World shares last traded at GBX 98.15 ($1.26), with a volume of 448,089 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

AO World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £560.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.68.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

