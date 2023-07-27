AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $341.25 on Thursday. AON has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AON by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 665,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 112,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

