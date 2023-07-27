APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in APA by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after buying an additional 913,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APA Stock Performance
Shares of APA stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.
APA Profile
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
See Also
