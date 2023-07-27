Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

