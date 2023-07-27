Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

