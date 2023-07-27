Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

