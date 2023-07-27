ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.52. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1901489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.11%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

