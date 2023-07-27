ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $120.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

