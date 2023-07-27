Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Shares of ACGL opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

